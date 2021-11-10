Proving Grounds Nightfall Strike Tips And Tricks in ‘Destiny 2′

The Proving Grounds on Nessus has undoubtedly proven to be one of the most difficult Nightfalls in “Destiny 2” in terms of the sheer overwhelming force that Guardians must confront in order to complete this task.

Players in “Destiny 2” will have to fight their way past legions of Cabal soldiers before facing a challenging final battle at the conclusion. The areas leading up to the final encounter aren’t any easier, either, with the difficulty increasing as players progress through Empress Caiatl’s tank.

This Nightfall will necessitate a little more forethought than normal, and players will want to bring their best gear if they want to complete the quest with platinum clears. Here are some helpful hints for completing the Proving Grounds in “Destiny 2.” Recommendations for Team and Loadout For this strike, a defense-oriented team is highly advised. A Well of Radiance Warlock and either a Ward of Dawn or Code of the Commander Titan can aid the team in surviving frantic combat rooms, while a bottom-tree Nightstalker with smoke bombs can resurrect teammates who have been knocked out by opponents.

To increase survivability at the expense of Hunter invisibility, players can use a Titan and a double Well of Radiance configuration.

Exotic Armor Recommendations: Because of the lengthy engagement ranges inside the tank, long-ranged auto guns and pulse weapons with anti-champion upgrades are also desirable. For anti-barrier auto rifles, Eriana’s Vow can be a good choice, while any linear fusion rifle should suffice for boss general-killing.

Suggestions for Encounters

By hugging the rocky hill to the left, the adversaries at the start of the strike can be avoided. Make sure to eliminate any champions or turrets you come across.

Stay close to cover when fighting Colossi to dodge their lengthy blasts of fire. Try to hide behind the shield generators so players can safely kill the colossus minibosses that spawn dome shields.

When you go to the vehicle bay, select a position at the back and crouch down. With Lunafaction Boots, long-ranged weapons or a Warlock work nicely. In this region, don’t be scared to spam Supers, especially when the tanks spawn in.

When you go to the vehicle bay, select a position at the back and crouch down. With Lunafaction Boots, long-ranged weapons or a Warlock work nicely. In this region, don't be scared to spam Supers, especially when the tanks spawn in.

Interacting with the totem that initiates the boss fight in the final boss area will instantly replenish all fireteam members' Supers. Before beginning this encounter, try to pop a Well of Radiance or a Titan bubble.