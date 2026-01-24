Protesters Demand ICE Departure from Minneapolis Following Fatal Shooting of Woman

More than 100,000 people took to the streets of Minneapolis on Friday, braving frigid temperatures and wind chills of -34°C, to demand the expulsion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The large-scale demonstration, which paralyzed the city’s economy, was sparked by the tragic shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by a federal officer.

Economic Shutdown and Collective Outrage

The protest, known as the “Day of Truth and Freedom,” caused widespread disruptions, with over 300 businesses closing their doors in solidarity. The normally bustling Twin Cities became eerily quiet as workers and residents took a stand against what they see as a federal occupation of their city. The death of Good has galvanized a growing resistance to the Trump administration’s strict immigration enforcement policies.

Minneapolis is now the focal point of the fight against the administration’s hardline stance, which has seen the deployment of 1,500 active-duty soldiers and a significant presence of federal officers. This militarization of the city has heightened feelings of fear and tension, but Friday’s protests reflected a shift from fear to fury.

Protesters held up images of Good, whose death has become a rallying point for the city’s immigrant community, evoking comparisons to the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s killing. They also highlighted the case of five-year-old Liam Ramos, who was taken during a raid, emphasizing the widespread impact of “Operation Metro Surge.”

A Multi-Racial Uprising

This protest was marked by significant participation from the working class, with healthcare workers, teachers, and postal staff joining the ranks of demonstrators. The uprising has become a multi-racial, class-driven movement, with union workers defying their leadership to show solidarity with immigrant families.

For many, the scenes in Minneapolis—where paramilitary forces clashed with unarmed civilians—brought to mind the violent crackdowns seen during Kenya’s Gen Z protests. In both cases, the demand is the same: the right to exist without state-sanctioned violence.

“We are freezing, but we are burning with rage,” said one organizer, speaking to the deep frustration fueling the protest. The demonstration succeeded in creating an economic blackout, delivering a powerful message to Washington that the price of enforcement could be far-reaching disruption. As tensions escalate, Minneapolis now stands at the forefront of a new battle for civil rights, played out in the freezing cold of a divided nation.