Priya panics and puts her daughter Amba in danger, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers tell how a stressed-out Priya panics and inadvertently endangers her daughter Amba.

Priya lies about her skin grafts feeling better at a hospital checkup to check on how her back is healing. She’s desperate to quit going to the hospital.

Priya is taken aback to learn that her food issues are dragging down her recovery.

She resolves to keep it to herself and avoid telling Rishi why her burns aren’t healing.

Priya makes an excuse the next day to avoid attending the carol concert with Amba since she is afraid of social situations.

She subsequently regrets disappointing her daughter and heads to the village hall to see the rest of Amba’s show.

Priya becomes overwhelmed when Rishi is summoned away to serve as an emergency santa.

Priya staggers away from the mob, leaving Amba behind as her panic grows.

Meanwhile, Meena is ecstatic after persuading Billy to let her move in for the holidays, despite his evident worries.

When Dawn runs into Billy at the shop, he informs her about Meena’s ongoing move-in campaign.

Both Billy and Dawn are clearly disappointed with how things have turned out, as they grin regretfully before parting.

What will Meena do if she learns that the two still have affections for one other?