Privacy Concerns Surge as TikTok Targets ‘Precise’ Location Data Collection in New Policy

In a move that has raised alarms across the digital privacy landscape, TikTok’s U.S.-based joint venture has updated its privacy policy to include the collection of precise GPS data from American users. This change, which could significantly enhance the app’s data-gathering capabilities, has reignited concerns about the company’s approach to surveillance capitalism.

Buried within the fine print of a privacy policy update, the app now states that it may collect detailed location data, including GPS coordinates, with the ability to pinpoint users down to specific buildings or rooms. The decision marks a shift away from previous practices where location data was generally approximated through IP addresses.

‘Project Purple’ and Targeted Advertising

Security experts suggest that this move is part of a broader strategy to deepen TikTok’s ability to track and monetize users’ physical movements, a concept often referred to as “surveillance capitalism.” By collecting data on exactly where users are when they engage with the app, TikTok can now offer advertisers an unprecedented level of granularity for targeting ads.

This shift aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain its foothold in the U.S. market, where regulators have expressed growing concerns about TikTok’s ties to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. While TikTok has emphasized the implementation of a “firewall” between U.S. data and China, skeptics remain concerned that any data collected by the platform could theoretically be accessed by Beijing.

A Global Reach

The implications of this move extend far beyond the U.S. Digital rights advocates in Kenya have raised alarms, warning that data practices tested in the West could soon spread to the Global South. “If they are tracking a teenager in Ohio to within three meters, they are building the capacity to do the same to an activist in Mathare,” warned Amos Gicheng, a tech policy analyst based in Nairobi.

The new privacy terms have left many users with little choice but to accept the new data collection practices or discontinue using the app. For the millions of young people who rely on TikTok as their primary source of entertainment and news, the decision presents a stark dilemma: trade privacy for access to the app, or abandon it altogether.

The updated terms come with an “opt-in” mechanism, but critics argue that the opt-in process is often designed with “dark patterns” that nudge users toward consent. As the boundary between social media and corporate surveillance becomes increasingly blurred, the question remains: will users continue to trade their privacy for the entertainment value of viral content?