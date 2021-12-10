Prior to the G7, a military plane and security convoy were observed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Military planes have been seen descending at Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of this weekend’s G7 summit.

After a short while, a convoy of at least seven automobiles, including matrix vehicles and private security, was observed leaving the Speke airport.

The international gathering will bring together seven of the world’s most powerful democratic nations in the city.

During the G7, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the European Union discuss global issues.

The G7 is presided over by a new country each year.

This year is the UK’s time to host, and the final conference of the year will be held in Liverpool.

COP26 in Glasgow in November and the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, in June were previous forums.

Vaccine development, the future of green, sustainable infrastructure, and conflict prevention and resolution are all expected to be discussed during the Liverpool event.

It will run from tonight till Sunday, December 12th.

Because of the forum, security has been enhanced around the city, with metal barriers being built on Hope Street, the Pier Head, and Liverpool ONE.

Merseyside police have also stated that there will be a large number of officers in the city center.

“This is also a significant weekend for Liverpool, as we host Foreign Ministers and G7 countries for negotiations,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden said.

“It’s fantastic that our city will be in the spotlight throughout the world, and rest assured that thorough security checks and a robust policing plan have been implemented to guarantee that attendees can enjoy the conference and the city during their stay.”

“During the conference, the force will continue to offer an effective and professional policing service across Merseyside, and we are working closely with our partners to ensure that disturbance to visitors and residents of the city center is kept to a minimum.”

“Visitors can expect to see a noticeable policing presence in the city centre this weekend, and I would encourage them to say hello to our officers, raise any concerns, and report any incidents.”