Prior to Boxing Day, Next promotes a massive sale with VIP slots available.

Customers wanting to score a deal before Boxing Day may now register for VIP sale slots at high street retailer Next.

The retailer’s sale is always one of the most popular, which is understandable given that it offers discounts across the board, including apparel and homeware.

Dedicated customers who qualify for a VIP spot usually get first dibs on Next’s exclusive sale deals.

According to BirminghamLive, you must have a Next Credit account with at least £250 in available credit to qualify for a VIP slot.

You should also make a point of ordering and keeping at least one item from the current season’s collection. If you’ve returned more than two-thirds of the products you ordered, you won’t be able to earn a spot.

This year’s Next Boxing Day sale will be a little different.

Because Christmas this year falls on a weekend, Next has announced that all of its stores in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland would be closed on Boxing Day for the first time in years.

Because Boxing Day falls on a Sunday, December 26th, retailers across the country will have lower Sunday trading hours.

“I can confirm our sale will start on Monday 27th December,” a spokesman for Next told The Washington Newsday when contacted by The Washington Newsday.

Next outlets in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be closed on Boxing Day, according to the spokeswoman. When these stores reopen on Monday, December 27, they will go on sale. Stores in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland will hold their sales on Boxing Day, with regular hours of operation.