Primark’s ‘parenthood’ collection has ‘gone too far,’ according to customers.

On its Instagram page, Primark just revealed a new clothing collection for expectant mums.

Although many Primark consumers were overjoyed by the news, several were quick to criticize the high street retailer’s naming for the collection.

“Introducing our latest motherhood collection,” Primark captioned a photo of a pregnant woman. As the weather grows cooler, a pregnancy capsule wardrobe will make life easier, and our collection, which is all in timeless neutral tones, will be the cornerstone of your new wardrobe.” Primark customers are blown away by a £10 Disney lamp that is “cute and cool at the same time,” according to Instagram. “Parenthood range?? “, one customer commented below the post. “For the love of God,” says the narrator. “We’ve gone too far now,” said another. “Parenthood????” said a third. Maternity” “What does a father need clothes for when the woman is pregnant?” said a fourth. It’s gotten out of hand now.” Some customers praised Primark, with one saying, “GREAT IDEA PRIMARK SOMETHING TO SUIT EVERYONE.” “Primark always has our backs,” a second added.

“OMG you guys are killing it,” said a third.

“I neeeed this!” said another shopper. I’ve been waiting for Primark maternity for a long time, and it finally comes out when I’m expecting.”

“We believe that maternity clothes should not be meant to feel temporary,” a Primark representative told the MEN.

“The new collection has been meticulously and considerately developed for use post-pregnancy, so everyone can look and feel fantastic at affordable rates,” says the designer.

“With over half of the Parenthood collection consisting of fundamental products, including as lightweight layers, it’s been created to be re-worn and re-styled time and time again.”