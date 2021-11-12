Primark customers are swooning over the ‘cute’ jacket and trouser combo.

Primark is recognized for its low-cost, fashionable clothing, accessories, and homeware, and many buyers are always on the lookout for new goods.

The high-street store’s 9.1 million Instagram followers are often updated with photographs of its latest offerings.

Primark’s latest ensemble, a matching jacket and trouser co-ord, has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

Customers at River Island are enamored with the color of a warm faux fur coat.

The striking brown and white floral pattern on the blazer (£17) and trousers (£19) give us huge 1960s Hippie vibes.

To complete the look, the image depicts a pair of sunglasses and little gold hoop earrings next to the attire.

Instagram users were eager to express their delight with the look. “I love a co-ord, can’t wait to find this,” one said. “Love this print!!!” said another, followed by cheers and heart eye emojis.

“How cute,” a third shopper said, tagging a buddy.

“Oh my days NEED THIS OMG HOLD ME,” one individual said.

“Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

The trousers have already been purchased by one customer. “I got the pants yesterday, not my typical style, but I couldn’t resist,” they explained. Primark stores now have the jacket (£17) and pant (£19) co-ord.