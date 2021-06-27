Prices for ‘Legend of Mana Remastered’ on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam

Legend of Mana has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as the PC, where it is now accessible on Steam.

What Is Mana Legend?

In 1999, Sony’s original PlayStation platform released the legendary Japanese Role-Playing Game (JRPG). Despite negative reviews from Western critics at the time, it has subsequently garnered a fervent cult following and is now considered one of the genre’s exemplars.

It is recognized in especially for its unusual non-linear structure, which allows players to approach objectives and dungeons in a variety of ways. Players can customize the shape of the game world using the “Lake Make” feature, which allows them to open up different tiles on the map in any sequence they like. As a result, what may be the final region for one player may be explored in the first act for another.

Because the levels can be played in a non-linear order, there isn’t much of a narrative connection between them. This makes the JRPG feel more like a collection of short stories than a unified whole, which was a point of complaint for many gamers at first. However, Legend of Mana’s original approach to game design, as well as the beautiful musical score and distinctive hand-drawn sceneries, are now praised for being ahead of their time.

What is the price of the Legend of Mana Remaster?

The famous soundtrack has been rearranged and the visuals have been redone in the new remastered version of Legend of Mana (which can be reverted back to the original if you prefer). M2 has also upscaled the game to run in HD, tweaked the graphics here and there, and included a few quality-of-life enhancements like an autosave mechanism.

The remaster is now available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop, Steam, and PlayStation Store. In terms of the latter, you can play the game on either the PS4 or the PS5, so if you have yet to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen hardware this will not be a barrier to entry.

Legend of Mana is available digitally on all of the above platforms for $29.99. Digital codes can also be purchased from select U.S. retailers like GameStop and Amazon.

Those who. This is a brief summary.