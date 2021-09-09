Price, Release Date, and Specs for the PS5 Pro have been leaked online.

Sony, the Japanese electronics and gaming behemoth, is rumored to be working on the PS5 Pro, a more powerful game console set to enter stores in two years.

Moore’s Law Is Dead, according to the newest information regarding Sony’s new gaming system from an industry insider. They predict that a new PS5 Pro is already in the works and will be released between 2023 and 2024.

According to the insider, the next gaming system will attempt to emulate 8K gameplay on a console. They speculated that Sony may utilize the equipment to promote its 8K television.

They also predicted that when the PS5 Pro is released commercially, it will cost between $600 and $700. The insider has a track record of supplying correct information in the past, but this time they did not reveal the source, leaving followers with no other way to verify the information’s accuracy.

While the information offered by the insider about the PS5 Pro is intriguing, some fans are skeptical. Forbes contributor Paul Tassi believes a 2023 release date is unrealistic, considering the possibility that PS5 shortages will last until 2022.

“These are shortages that are expected to go well into next year, potentially all of 2022, and then the Pro will be released after supply finally meets demand?” “I don’t believe so,” Tassi stated. “Sony is selling PS5s as fast as they can build them, and there’s no reason for them to tread on their own toes and “devalue” the present PS5 any sooner than necessary,” he continued.

The Forbes piece also questioned Sony’s stated intention to target 8K gaming with the PS5 Pro. In the same report, he claimed that “8K gaming scarcely exists on even high-end PCs right now in most circumstances, and the cost of getting a home console there would be hilarious.”

He said, “Not to mention 8K TV adoption is more or less non-existent at this point.” According to the report, a study undertaken by Strategy Analytics predicted that by 2023, the projected 8K TV market will be a drop in the ocean of the TV business (about 3%).

While knowing that Sony is working on the PS5 Pro is intriguing, these information are still hypothetical at this time. The Japanese electronics and gaming behemoth has yet to confirm if it plans to release a new game system in the next two to three years.