Prediction for Preston versus Liverpool: Klopp’s rotated team will be enough to overcome the Championship side.

In the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, Liverpool travel to Deepdale to face a Preston North End team seeking to upset Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With Grosvenor Sport, Klopp’s side are 33/100 favourites, while Preston are 7/1 and a draw is 24/5.

Tom Phillips of The Inside Track believes the Reds will win convincingly after their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.

After such a tremendous and historic win against arch rivals Manchester United, the atmosphere in the locker room will be fantastic, as Mo Salah was correctly tipped to score at least two goals.

They’ll be seeking to build on their Premier League victory when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, a match they lost 1-0 last season and will be looking to avenge.

However, they must first cope with Preston in the EFL Cup, with the Lancashire club floundering in the Championship, having won only once since defeating Cheltenham Town in the third round six games ago.

Tips

Both halves to be won by Liverpool – 9/5

Over 2.5 goals by Liverpool – 27/25

The Reds' average total corner per game is 12.67, but they haven't hit that mark in their last five games. With Grosvenor Sport, under 8.5 total corners is 29/20.

They also score 3.65 total goals per game, with a 3/5 chance of scoring above 3.5 goals.

Player to keep an eye on

With Champions League games yet to come next week and two more Premier League matches before the next international break, it’s tough to anticipate who will start. Klopp will almost certainly rotate his team.

However, after Takumi Minamino’s brace away at Carrow Road in the third round, I’m going to back Takumi Minamino to score at 29/20.

H2H

This will be the 70th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool holding a better overall record of 28 victories, 19 draws, and 22 loses.

They haven’t played since the FA third round. “The summary has come to an end.”