Possible ‘Destiny 2’ Iron Banner Rework Leaks Surface Online

Fans of “Destiny 2” have been requesting that Bungie give the Iron Banner, the second Pinnacle PvP game mode, the same treatment as Trials of Osiris in terms of how the mode should be played and how gear may be acquired.

Iron Banner is an end-game PvP game mode in “Destiny 2” that pits two teams of six players against each other in a riskier variant of Control mode. Power level advantages are enabled, just as they are in Trials, which means that players who have reached the season’s apex cap have the highest chance of winning matches.

The Iron Banner has some of the strongest PvP weaponry in the game, but grinding for these things may be difficult owing to the lack of target farming options and the poor post-match reward system, as Forbes pointed out.

DMG, a Bungie community manager, did say that the Iron Banner might be reworked in the future, but he didn’t go into depth. However, DestinyTwoLeaks has posted a document on Twitter revealing likely alterations to the apex PvP mode.

The leaks, which allegedly originated from the same document that contained correct information for “Witch Queen” and “Season of the Lost,” outlined a variety of intriguing alterations that are allegedly scheduled for the Iron banner. Take this information with a grain of salt, are the most significant ones. Bungie hasn’t confirmed any of these, and it’s unclear whether any of the tweaks will make it into the final game.

If the Iron Banner alterations are confirmed, they will most likely be implemented during or after the February 2022 launch of the “Witch Queen” expansion.