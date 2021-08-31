Positive infections are on the rise in Liverpool City Region.

Positive cases have increased in all but three districts in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Liverpool City Region had 5,305 positive tests in the week ending August 26, up 155 from the previous seven days.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

Knowsley, Halton, and Sefton all saw a 19%, 1%, and 14% increase in percentage change from week to week, respectively.

The percentage change week on week in Liverpool, St Helens, and Wirral was 1%, 5%, and 3%, respectively.

Warrington was hit by an outbreak. They increased in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester.

The number of positive Covid tests in England as a whole has decreased. The country had 177,956 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 26, down 7,214 from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 26, there were 1,705 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 14 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 1%.

The infection rate was 340.7 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 430 positive tests, which is six more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1% in the week ending August 26. Infection rates are currently at 331.4 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 26, there were a total of 669 instances, which is 105 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 438.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 19% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 26, there were 936 positive tests, which is 31 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 3% from week to week. The infection rate was 288.6 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 26, there were 591 positive tests, which is 32 lower than the previous week.

The most recent rate of infection was 326.3 cases per 100,000 individuals. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 5%.

Sefton

In the week ending August 26, there were a total of 974 cases.