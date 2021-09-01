Positive covid tests have increased in four districts of Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, positive covid infections increased in Knowsley, Halton, Sefton, and Wirral in the week ending August 27.

The weekly percentage changes were 11 percent, 9 percent, 9 percent, and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Only Liverpool saw a reduction in percentage from week to week, with a 2% drop.

In the week ending August 27, Liverpool City Region had 5,310 positive tests, 139 more than the previous seven days.

This signifies that the decline in percentage week over week was 3%.

The percentage change week on week figures in Cheshire West and Chester and West Lancashire both increased. In Warrington, the number of positive Covid tests has increased.

Positive Covid tests decreased in England as a whole. The country had 176,331 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 27, down 9,375 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 27, there were 1,679 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 41 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 2%.

The infection rate was 335.5 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 447 positive tests, which is 38 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 9% in the week ending August 27. Infection rates are currently at 344.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 27, there were a total of 652 instances, which is 63 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 427.7 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 11% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 27, there were 967 positive tests, one higher than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 0.1 percent from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 298.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 27, there were 597 positive tests, which is neither more nor less than the previous week.

329.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week was 0%.