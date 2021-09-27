Portrait Mode on the iPad Mini is said to have a jelly scrolling issue.

When using the new iPad mini 6 in portrait orientation, the gadget is said to have a jelly scrolling issue.

According to Engadget, jelly scrolling is a wobbling effect in which one side of the screen scrolls at a different rate than the other.

When the new iPad mini 6 is in portrait mode, the effect is obvious. In landscape view, the wobbling effect is not visible. Users of the iPad mini prefer to use it in portrait mode rather than landscape mode.

Customers who complained noted the jelly scrolling effect occurs when the material on the screen is shifted swiftly. Users also remarked that the wobble was concentrated in the lower third of the screen.

According to reports, when using the iPad mini in portrait mode, there is a perceptible latency in the display update on the left side of the screen. The display update would appear on the right side first, followed by the left. The left side of the tablet updates faster than the right when it is turned upside down.

One client reported that after reporting the problem to Apple, they attempted to replace the iPhone, presuming it was broken.

However, all of the units are experiencing the same issue.

On Twitter, a reporter from The Verge demonstrated the jelly scrolling effect in slow motion on his new iPad mini 6.

Here’s a slow-motion video showing an iPad scrolling. In a frame-by-frame step through, I slowed down even more. Take note of how the right side rises faster than the left.

It’s scarcely perceptible in everyday use, although it pops up now and then. It completely vanishes in landscape pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI

Dieter Bohn, a reporter for The Verge, similarly highlighted how the wobbling was invisible when the iPad mini 6 was in landscape mode in a Twitter update on September 22.

According to Apple Insider, the issue could be with the LCD display panel itself. According to other sources, the problem could be related to the display controllers, or it could be a software or firmware issue.

Apple unveiled the iPad mini 6 this week, which is packed with cutting-edge technology. Aside from the striking look, the tablet is equipped with an A15 CPU.

This isn’t the first time Apple has received concerns about its touch interface this year. Users of the Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K reported an issue while trying to scroll through social media in May. The issue appears to have been resolved. Brief News from Washington Newsday.