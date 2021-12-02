Police raided an old Argos store and discovered a cannabis plantation.

Officers discovered the body after being summoned to the abandoned building on Walton Road at 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1.

They discovered a cannabis farm with 385 plants spread out across two storeys after searching the premises, which was previously home to an Argos store.

On Wednesday, witnesses said they saw police parked outside the building and a cordon set up at the entrance.

On Facebook, a local woman wrote that it “stinks to high heaven when you walk past.”

Police seized the cannabis plants, as well as a huge quantity of cannabis that was found drying inside the structure.

The scene has been made secure, according to Merseyside Police, and an investigation has begun.

Officers want to talk to anyone who has witnessed persons entering and going from the building in the last few days or weeks.

“This is a considerable amount of cannabis confiscated by our officers, and as a result, this haul will make the neighborhood a safer place,” CDT’s Matt Brown said.

“This is in order to avoid any risk of floods or fire, as well as to protect vulnerable individuals from severe and organized criminals who set up farms and abuse them.”

“We’ll act quickly to remove drugs from circulation, preventing criminals from benefitting from them.”

“It’s critical that we identify cannabis fields as soon as possible,” he said, “since no one wants to live near a potential death trap.” We are able to take measures to shut them down owing to residents in the impacted regions and the proactiveness of our officers.

“Please let us know if you see any signs that cannabis is being produced near where you live or work so that we can continue to take action.” Any information helps residents and our work, so let us know and we’ll look into it.

“Anyone who may have spotted anyone entering or going from the former Argos building in recent days or weeks should contact us.”

“Any information about questionable people or vehicles could be used to prove.”

