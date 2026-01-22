Police Investigate JKUAT Student’s Death Amid Mental Health Crisis

The tragic death of a 22-year-old Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student has raised alarm about the mental health struggles faced by Kenya’s youth. Cliff Asmund Oroko, a third-year Financial Engineering student, was found dead in his Mwiki apartment on Tuesday evening, sparking an urgent investigation by local police.

Oroko’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from the rafters of his room after concerned neighbors alerted authorities. The grim discovery, made after days of silence and a disturbing odor emanating from the apartment, has left both the academic community and local residents in shock. A suicide note, detailing Oroko’s final wishes about his personal belongings, was found with him. However, the note did not provide any insight into his motive, leading detectives to further probe his phone records and financial transactions to rule out foul play.

Rising Suicide Rates Raise Concerns

The student’s death marks the third such incident at JKUAT in recent months and comes amid a disturbing spike in suicides among young adults across Kenya. Police reports show that on January 20 alone, five suicides were recorded nationwide, with similar tragedies unfolding in Githioro, Nakuru County, and Embu. In each case, the victims were found in isolated circumstances, highlighting the growing crisis surrounding mental health.

Oroko’s peers at JKUAT described him as a brilliant but reserved individual, making the tragedy even more perplexing. “He kept to himself, and we never saw any signs of distress,” a fellow student said. His death, following a pattern of mental health-related issues among young people, has sparked an outcry for better mental health support on campuses. The JKUAT student union has called for immediate reform of counseling services, citing the immense pressure placed on students to excel academically while facing financial and social difficulties.

Authorities Focus on Mental Health Crisis

Mental health experts warn that the situation is reaching critical levels, with high academic expectations, unemployment, and the breakdown of traditional support systems contributing to rising suicide rates among youth. The World Health Organization has emphasized the role of these factors in the surge of youth suicides in Kenya. As Oroko’s family prepares for his post-mortem examination, the nation continues to grapple with the question: Could more have been done to prevent this loss of life?