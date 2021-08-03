Police in Kirkby seized a stolen scrambler bike and cocaine.

During a day of police activity in Kirkby, three people were arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses, and a stolen scrambler bike was seized.

After police were summoned to Westhead Avenue, two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs.

Kirkby’s Bracknell Avenue saw the seizure of a stolen scrambler bike.

On social media yesterday, police shared photos of the scrambler and the drugs confiscated.

“Move over, team GB; today’s gold goes to team KP,” according to a statement. 1 stolen scrambler bike was seized in Kirkby’s Bracknell Avenue. The bike’s owner is currently being tracked down. After a big quantity of cannabis was discovered on Westhead Avenue Kirkby, two guys and a female were detained for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

“At this point, they are still being investigated. Thank you to the members of our community who continue to provide us with information that leads to the recovery of stolen goods and drugs in the area where we live and work. Thank you to our devoted readers who keep track of what we accomplish on a daily basis. Please call Crimestoppers by clicking here.”