Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was found dead after being hit by a car.

A man has been identified as the victim of a car accident in Aigburth.

Gerard Rogers, 69, was killed in a deadly road collision, according to police investigating the incident.

At 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, emergency services were dispatched to the location after reports that a driver of a Seat Ibiza had collided with a pedestrian on Ullet Road.

Despite the fact that paramedics arrived and performed CPR, he was regrettably pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car came to a halt near the intersection with Aigburth Road.

Gerard was believed to be lying in the road when he was hit by the automobile, but police are still investigating the incident.

The cause of death was determined by a Home Office Post Mortem to be injuries consistent with being struck by an automobile.

Specially trained officers are assisting Mr Rogers’ family members.

The investigation into the crash is still underway, and officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Amy Murray of the Roads Policing Unit said, “We are considering this terrible incident as a fatal road traffic collision.”

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything or has any information.

“Similarly, if you were traveling in the Ullet Road vicinity on Saturday, September 25th, and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you see anything. Your information, no matter how trivial it may appear, could be critical to our investigations.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000668585.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.