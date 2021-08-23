Police have identified two males who were involved in a knife fight outside of B&M.

Following a knife fight outside a B&M this weekend, two men have been charged.

At around 1.40pm on Saturday, August 21, police were called to the Kirkby town centre store, on Norwich Way, to allegations of two men fighting.

One of the men was stabbed in the neck, while the other was stabbed in the wrist, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

After being tortured by a thug, a ‘paedophile’ was left looking ‘like the Elephant Man.’

Two knives were also discovered nearby and recovered.

Two males have been charged in connection with the event, and they are scheduled to appear in court today, August 23.

Gary Lay, 43, of Westvale’s Overton Close, and Stephen Hughes, 66, of Westvale’s Norbury Road, have both been charged with assault and possession of a bladed article.

“Our investigations into this event are continuing, so if you witnessed it or have any information, please come forward and we’ll continue to take prompt and positive action against any those we feel are causing harm to our communities,” said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan.

Those with information should contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or @MerPolCC on Twitter, citing reference 21000582646.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously. You can also submit your information using their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.