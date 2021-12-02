Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ over the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman who was last seen wearing a knapsack.

The search for a missing lady is becoming ‘increasingly concerned,’ according to police.

Holly, also known as Kristiane, Johnston, from Crosby, was last seen on November 23 on Marsh Lane in Bootle.

Holly was last seen with a knapsack on her back.

Strangers rush to aid a baby girl found ‘lifeless’ in a stroller at a Christmas market.

She has black straight hair and brown eyes and is classified as Caucasian.

Holly is also known to frequent Crosby’s South Road neighborhood.

Police have expressed their “growing concern” for the 30-year-old and have asked the public to report any sightings of her.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Holly Johnston, also known as Kristiane, was last seen on Marsh Lane in Bootle on November 23.

“She has black straight hair and brown eyes and is described as a white female.

“She was last seen carrying a knapsack.

“Holly is known to frequent Crosby’s South Road area.

“Holly’s whereabouts are becoming increasingly concerning to us. Please report any sightings of her to @MerPolCC or 101 using this link: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.” Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information. Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________ The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.