Police are beefing up patrols ahead of Liverpool’s “historic” weekend.

Police officers will increase patrols in anticipation of a historic weekend for the region.

This weekend, a large number of people from Merseyside and beyond are expected to visit the city, and Merseyside Police has announced that officers will be on patrol to protect their safety.

Liverpool has been chosen to host a meeting of the G7 countries from Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12, giving the city a high worldwide reputation.

As CCTV footage becomes available, people are being reminded to lock their doors and windows.

As the concluding event of the UK’s G7 presidency, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet with counterparts from the world’s largest economies.

A big number of visitors from Merseyside and beyond are anticipated to visit the city centre ahead of the festive season to take advantage of the shops, restaurants, and pubs.

Liverpool FC will also play Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, December 11.

Police officers have been working with partners ahead of the busy weekend to ensure that all visitors to the city, whether conference attendees, football fans, or holiday shoppers, have a safe and pleasurable experience.

“With only a few weeks till Christmas, we’re expecting Liverpool city centre to be particularly busy this weekend with people coming to enjoy the Christmas markets, shopping, and nightlife,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden said.

“This weekend is also momentous for Liverpool, as we host Foreign Ministers and G7 countries for negotiations.” It’s fantastic that our city will be in the spotlight across the world, and be assured that thorough security checks and a robust policing plan have been implemented to guarantee that attendees can enjoy the conference and the city during their stay.

“During the conference, the force will continue to offer an effective and professional policing service across Merseyside, and we are working closely with our partners to ensure that disturbance to visitors and residents of the city center is kept to a minimum.””

Officers will be patrolling the city center and advising residents to stay watchful.

“Over this weekend,” the Assistant Chief Constable added. “Summary concludes.””