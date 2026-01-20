Police Accused of Brutal Raids in Nandi, Stealing Livestock

Residents of Nandi County are demanding justice after claims surfaced that police officers from the Mosoriot Police Station have been conducting violent raids in villages, stealing livestock and assaulting locals. The accusations paint a disturbing picture of state-sanctioned violence under the guise of “enforcing court orders.”

Alleged Raid in Saniak Village

The latest incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning when a group of police officers allegedly stormed Saniak village in Chesumei Sub-county. During the raid, officers are said to have seized 16 dairy cows and 11 sheep from local farmers, including Abraham Keter, who was reportedly assaulted during the operation. Keter, who was pistol-whipped by one of the officers, recounted the brutal events, saying, “They didn’t come to serve the law; they came to loot.” He described how he was thrown to the ground and forced to watch as his livestock was loaded onto a truck.

The raid was conducted by a group of over eight officers at around 5:00 AM. According to Keter, the officers failed to provide any legitimate explanation for their actions, and no documentation was produced to justify the confiscation of the animals. “This was not an auction; it was a heist,” Keter added, expressing his outrage over the loss of his livelihood.

A Growing Pattern of Abuse

This incident is far from isolated, according to several locals, who claim that such raids have been happening regularly in the region. The police are accused of seizing not only livestock but also electronics and other valuable items, all without proper inventory or documentation. The community alleges that when victims approach the Mosoriot Police Station to inquire about the stolen goods, they are met with hostility and threats of trumped-up charges. Locals also claim that the “court orders” cited by the officers are never made available for inspection.

The residents of Saniak and other affected villages are now calling for the immediate intervention of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Inspector General of Police. Many feel that the police, who are supposed to protect citizens and their property, have instead become perpetrators of violence and theft.

The situation has created a tense atmosphere in Nandi County, as residents demand accountability and a full investigation into the conduct of the Mosoriot police. The community is not only asking for the return of their stolen livestock but also for justice against a rogue police unit that has reportedly turned their role into one of terror rather than protection.