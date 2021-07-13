Pokemon, Mario, Zelda, Tetris, and More: The Most Valuable Vintage Games Ever Sold

Vintage video games are becoming increasingly valuable, with the global record for the most expensive sale being set on a regular basis. Like rare baseball cards or vinyl LPs, their value increases as time passes and they become more difficult to locate.

This website revealed on Monday that a Super Mario 64 cartridge in mint condition sold for $1.56 million at a recent auction. According to WataGames (a recognized appraiser of antique collectibles), the game’s original seal was still intact, and the box had been meticulously kept, which explains the astronomically expensive bid.

While the Super Mario 64 cartridge holds the record for the most expensive video game sale of all time, it is far not the only case of this type of vintage memorabilia fetching such a high price.

A well-kept PSOne copy of Tomb Raider was purchased for a staggering $144,000 on Sunday, July 11, in the same lot as the Mario cartridge. Spyro the Dragon sold for $31,200, and a sealed copy of Tekken sold for $38,400. An original edition of Gears of War was even auctioned off for $14,400 (despite the fact that the game was only published in 2006).

To be clear, these auctions all took place on the same day on the same website, Heritage Auctions, so this is simply a small portion of a much larger picture. Vintage games are increasingly being offered for exorbitant prices, especially as hard media is gradually being phased out in favor of services like Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and PS Now.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the most noteworthy vintage game auctions in recent memory. This list is by no means complete, as the information isn’t well documented, but we scoured various auction houses, the official Guinness World Records library, and appraisal sites like Price Charting to discover the greatest examples.

What are the chances? Perhaps you’ll find something valuable in your attic that you didn’t realize was there.

The video game ‘Super Mario 64′ has sold for $1.56 million.

It’s only natural that we start with the most recent record holder. This is the cause. This is a condensed version of the information.