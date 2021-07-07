Please Give ‘Fallout 76: Steel Reign’ a Chance After Hard Lessons, Bethesda says.

With the release of Fallout 76’s Steel Reign expansion today, Bethesda’s development team spoke to This website about the hard lessons they’ve learned since the game’s infamously unstable debut and why now is the perfect moment to give it another opportunity.

Fallout 76 was released in October 2018 with a sloppy release. The game had a lot of glitches, server troubles, and balancing concerns when it first came out. Not to mention that it lacked the content that many expected from a Fallout title.

The franchise was known for its deep open settings and branching stories before to 76, but the online multiplayer experience lacked both. It didn’t even have NPCs to interact with at first, except from a few fixed robots who were only there to hand out tasks.

Many people rapidly abandoned the live-service after learning that it fell short of not only the Fallout quality, but also the level of a finished product in general. At debut, there were simply too many things lacking, and everything that was available felt a little shabby.

Fans were quick to voice their displeasure, with the game garnering awful user ratings across a variety of aggregation sites, including Metacritic, where the standard version still has an abysmal 2.8. Professional critics were not kind, and the game swiftly became Bethesda’s lowest-rated game in history, with this website’s own review describing it as “Bad, dull, and busted.”

Due of the significant technological flaws, ZeniMax Media (Bethesda’s parent company) was legally compelled to give refunds to Australian clients.

Listening to Player Feedback on ‘Fallout 76′

It’s worth mentioning that Bethesda is aware of the backlash and even agrees with it to some level. Fallout 76’s design director, Mark Tucker, revealed in a roundtable conversation with This website that his aim over the previous couple of years has been to restore the game’s image.

“We listened to the feedback that ‘this doesn’t feel like a Fallout game,’ [and]we have made major modifications since launch,” he stated.

In the ensuing years, Fallout 76 has gotten upwards of 25 big upgrades, offering a significant amount of content. This is a condensed version of the information.