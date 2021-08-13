Playtest footage from ‘Battlefield 2042′ has been leaked online, and further details have been revealed.

Several bits of gameplay footage from the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to leak online, as testers begin to film the game despite the makers’ NDA.

EA has subsequently pulled down many of the leaked films, but new recordings have begun to appear on sites like YouTube and Streamable. The r/GamingLeaksAndRumours group has started gathering whatever video they can find in the hopes of giving eager “Battlefield” fans a closer look at the game before the public open beta launches in September.

Testers are seen playing Conquest in the new Orbital map, which has vast fields of fire on undulating hills and densely packed facilities, according to leaked footage. The level of damage in “Battlefield 2042” appears to be comparable to that of “Battlefield 3”; players won’t be able to fully flatten battlefields, but there will be enough destruction to change the environment.

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, sent out a flurry of tweets revealing tidbits regarding “Battlefield 2042.” He mentioned in one tweet that the game will have a ping and spotting mechanism similar to that of “Battlefield V.” Players will be able to ping the broad location of foes, with 3D spotting restricted to a select few Specialists.

Other information includes:

The player’s base is the Exodus ship from the short film of the same name, which could be a reflection of the game’s main interface. The ship, according to Henderson, contains a shooting range where players may practice with their weapons.

Playtesters have reported that “Battlefield 2042” is currently under-optimized, which is to be expected in a technical test.

Despite the technical flaws in the present build, one tester stated that the game itself was enjoyable. They said the gunplay was fast and reminded them of “Battlefield 1,” and that the game played nicely on a GTX 1070 GPU and an i7-6700k CPU at high settings.

According to Tom Henderson, “Battlefield 2042” will be released on Oct. 22, and a beta will be available by Sept. 3 or 24. On Gamescom, the official beta dates are scheduled to be released.