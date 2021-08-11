PlayStation State of Play: Event Date and Major Announcements Have Been Revealed.

Following prior speculations that the much-anticipated online video gaming expo will take place in September, Sony is apparently prepping for a fresh State of Play event next week.

According to Future Games Show producer James Jarvis, Sony’s PlayStation State of Play will take place on August 19. Jarvis expressed his excitement for the event, which will feature gameplay for “Horizon Forbidden West,” on Twitter, and stated that the PlayStation-exclusive game’s release date had been pushed back to 2022.

He also mentioned that the future PlayStation State of Play would include an extended look at “Kena: Bridge of Spirits” as well as a new update for “Gran Turismo 7.” He also hinted that there would be a “new surprise reveal” at the online show.

“Of course, this is only hearsay and speculation,” Jervis added in another tweet. Nothing has been confirmed, so we’ll see what happens today.”

Previous speculations suggested that Sony would announce the postponement in the release of “Horizon Forbidden West” during an upcoming event, which corresponds to Jarvis’ allegation.

Fans of “Gran Turismo 7” believe an update is on the way, which might coincide with the game’s public beta announcement.

Sign-ups for the game’s build are now open on the PlayStation Experience website.

Sony may also give fans a sneak peek of “Kena: Bridge of Spirits,” which is set to hit theaters on Sept. 21. It should be noted that the game was originally scheduled to release in 2020, however it was repeatedly postponed.

The most intriguing element of Jarvis’ tweet, however, is the “new surprise reveal” that will purportedly take place at the State of Play event. Regrettably, he did not provide any other information.

Jarvis’ remark was “quite strange,” according to industry insider Roberto Serrano, who earlier disclosed the date of Sony’s online event. “This could be the first time Sony has broadcast the State of Play statement 9 days before the event,” he added.

The date of the next PlayStation State of Play has yet to be announced by Sony. Fans should temper their expectations in the absence of an official confirmation from the organization.