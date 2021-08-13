PlayStation Plus may introduce a more expensive subscription tier in the future.

Sony is apparently planning a new and more expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tier for its users, after its recent acquisition of Crunchyroll.

According to a report on the British video game website Eurogamer, Sony intends to include Crunchyroll as part of a more premium PS Plus membership. It didn’t say much, other than that it’s the first hint from a reputable source that the firm is planning to change its premium subscription service.

Crunchyroll is a streaming anime service started by a group of university graduates in 2006. It has over 120 million registered members from 200 countries and offers over 1000 anime shows. The service offers both free ad-supported content streams and paid streaming services, the latter of which has 5 million users.

Since the beginning of the year, rumors have circulated that PS Plus will include movie material. Sony announced in March that the PlayStation Store would no longer sell movie and TV titles for rent or purchase on August 31 of this year.

After a logo for PlayStation Plus Video Pass was discovered on Sony’s Polish website in April, Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reported on the prospect. “A new advantage accessible for a short time on PlayStation Plus…,” said the description, which was eventually withdrawn. PS Plus Video Pass is a free trial program that runs from April 22nd to April 22nd. PS Plus subscribers in Poland can take advantage of the subscription benefit.”

Later, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the test will be conducted in Poland based on specific data through worldwide services VP Nick Maguire. “We want to explore how players will benefit from such a service,” the CEO said in an interview with Spider Web. What shows do they watch, what are their interests, and how frequently do they use them?”

As part of the PS Plus subscription, consumers may watch 20 movies and TV episodes from Sony Pictures, with new content added every three months. Through Funimation, the Japanese gaming behemoth is already a major player in the anime-streaming community.

Sony’s goal, according to its news release, is to establish a “unified subscription experience as soon as feasible,” implying that a linked paid alternative could be on the way.