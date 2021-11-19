PlayStation Black Friday Deals: Every Game on PS Direct and PlayStation Store at a Discount

PlayStation has revealed the titles that will be on sale during their current Black Friday event.

The news was made in a PlayStation blog post by Chris Howe, Sony’s group manager for content lifecycle marketing, who detailed all of the titles that will be available for a discounted price over the next week.

Some physical edition games are discounted on the PS Direct website, while the remainder are available on the digital-only PlayStation Store, which you may access directly from your console.

There are 43 disc releases in the first category (including several PSVR titles) and 348 in the second (many of which are just DLC or microtransaction packs).

The outstanding Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 — as well as Sackboy: A Big Adventure — is practically half price, the brand new Death Stranding Director’s Cut is $10 cheaper, and multiple-time Game Awards contender Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is $20 cheaper.

These Black Friday discounts are already available and will be available for a little over a week, until Cyber Monday. They will close on November 29 at 23.59 p.m. local time.

List of PS Direct Black Friday Deals

PS Direct offers are now available on the corresponding website. Here is a complete list of all the physical edition games that you may order for a low price.

PSVR ($9.99): Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth ($9.99) is a PlayStation VR game.

PS4 ($9.99) Bloodborne

PS4 ($19.99): Concrete Genie

Days Gone is a PlayStation 4 game that costs $19.99.

PS5 Director’s Cut of Death Stranding

PS4 ($19.99) Death Stranding

PS5 Demon’s Souls ($39.99)

PS5 ($14.99) Destruction Allstars

PS4 Dreams ($10)

NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle + DualSense Wireless Controller ($54.99)

NBA 2K21 PS5 Dualsense Bundle

PSVR ($9.99): Everybody’s Golf

PS4 GT Sport ($9.99)

PS4 ($39.99) Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut

PS5 ($49.99) Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut

PS4 Remastered God Of War III

PS4 ($9.99) God Of War

PSVR Iron Man ($9.99)

LittleBigPlanet 3 for PlayStation 4 ($9.99)

Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition PS4 ($59.99) for MLB The Show 21

PS4 Jackie Robinson Edition of MLB The Show 21 ($49.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PS4 ($19.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 ($29.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 ($29.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS5 ($49.99)

MediEvil Remastered PS4 ($19.99)