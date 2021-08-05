PlayStation Architect Mark Cerny’s Drive Of Choice, SSD For PS5: How To Install

Sony has officially enabled the expansion of the PS5’s Solid State Drive (SSD), allowing gamers to use the latest generation storage device on their console.

This instruction may be useful for individuals who are unfamiliar with how it is installed. It will also include some details about PlayStation architect Mark Cerny’s preferred SSD, which may be useful.

How to Install a Solid State Drive (SSD) on a PlayStation 5

Before purchasing a new SSD for their PlayStation 5, consumers need first determine whether items are compatible with their console.

Only two manufacturers have confirmed their storage devices are compatible with the PS5: Western Digital and Seagate. Sony previously revealed an extensive list of SSD requirements, and so far, only Western Digital and Seagate have confirmed their storage devices are compatible with the PS5.

They must first check if the beta system is already loaded on their PS5 after purchasing a compatible SSD. They should go to Settings and then System to accomplish this.

Following that, they should check for System Software and then Console Information. Users can now check to see if their console has the beta system version.

To turn off the console, users simply press and hold the power button for three seconds after confirming.

After that, they should disconnect all devices and wires connected to the console.

Before doing anything, it’s critical to let the console cool down.

After the PS5 has cooled down, open the console and remove the cover to reveal the expansion slot.

The new SSD should then be installed, making sure it’s securely fastened. Users can now return the console’s cover once this step is completed.

Sony suggests that owners use a flashlight to see what they’re doing during the installation process. A size 1 Phillips or cross-head screwdriver is also required to install the SSD.

As of this writing, Sony has stated that only PS5 beta users will be able to install a new SSD. Unfortunately, individuals who are not part of the beta program have yet to get their expansion slot unlocked.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sony provides a step-by-step guide on how to correctly install the SSD on its support page.

Cerny’s Favorite SSD

For some, selecting the best SSD for PS5 can be a difficult task. Fortunately, they can seek advice from industry specialists. Cerny, who designed the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 hardware, is one of these people.

Cerny said on Sunday that he chose the Western Digital Black SN850 with Heatsink as his SSD.