PlayStation Appears To Confirm Delayed Release Of AAA PS-Exclusive Title ‘Horizon Forbidden West.’

PlayStation may have inadvertently confirmed that the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive game “Horizon Forbidden West” may be delayed.

Originally scheduled for release in 2021, Aloy’s next adventure in “Horizon Forbidden West” appears to be delayed until 2022. If the recent tweet from PlayStation Germany is any indication, the account may have confirmed what the majority of fans already suspected.

PlayStation Germany tweeted a list of all the games that will be released this year on Sony’s gaming platforms. The absence of “Horizon Forbidden West” off the list has sparked suspicion that the sequel may be delayed.

There are a number of reasons why the game isn’t on the list of upcoming releases for 2021. It’s possible that this is due to the lack of a firm release date. The release dates for other games on the list, such as “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” and “Kena: Bridge of Spirits,” have been set.

It’s also possible that Sony didn’t add Guerilla Games’ sequel because the firm hasn’t announced a release date. However, in July, a rumor circulated online suggesting that “Horizon Forbidden West” had been postponed till Q1 2022.

This rumor has been confirmed by Bloomberg, however neither Guerilla Games nor Sony have acknowledged or refuted it. “Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive… to the first quarter of 2022,” revealed industry source Jason Schreier on Twitter.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is a division of Sony Corporation. “We think we are on schedule to release [Horizon Forbidden West] this holiday season,” said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, on the PlayStation blog in June. “But that isn’t quite confirmed yet,” he added, “and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

It’s worth mentioning that the release date for “Horizon Forbidden West” has yet to be confirmed. In this instance, supporters should keep their expectations in check and treat the latest facts with caution. If it’s any consolation, Aloy is the free special 5-star character in Update 2.1 of the popular gacha game “Genshin Impact.”