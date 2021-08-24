Players of ‘Genshin Impact’ are dissatisfied with the first anniversary rewards.

The first anniversary of “Genshin Impact” is approaching, promising a lavish celebration for the game’s fans via an in-game event and a slew of free goodies that the makers are handing out to everyone. However, not everyone is pleased with the freebies they’ve been given.

Screen Rant claimed that “Genshin Impact” players on Reddit were dissatisfied when they read the official list of free gifts they’ll be receiving later this September.

According to a Reddit post, the anniversary giveaways will consist of only a few resources and ten Intertwined Fates, the game’s dedicated gacha currency for limited-time character banners.

While some stated that free resources and gacha rolls were acceptable, others showed their dissatisfaction by claiming that this year’s Lantern Rite Festival offered more than just the anniversary.

The Genesis Crystal top-up bonus per account was reset, enticing users to spend money on an event that was supposed to honor the community. This was the most discouraging aspect for players.

The long-awaited Inazuma region was released lately as “Genshin Impact” reached 2.0 status. The game will be updated to version 2.1 soon, bringing new characters, places, weapons, and events to the game. Coincidentally, one of the planned events, Moonlight Merriment, also known as the Moonchase Festival, will coincide with the anniversary celebration.

Players will receive a large amount of free Fates and Primogems as part of Patch 2.1. Players can gain up to 24 free gacha pulls from the 10 free Fates and 2270 Primogems that can be obtained during the patch’s lifespan, according to Screen Rant.

In the approaching patch, PlayStation users will also receive Aloy from “Horizon: Zero Dawn” as a free four-star Cryo bow user. Players on other platforms, on the other hand, will have to wait until Patch 2.2 to add Aloy to their party.

The first anniversary of “Genshin Impact” is September 29. Patch 2.1, which will be released on September 1st, will provide players access to the new Inazuma islands as well as the first Raiden Shogun and Kujo Sara banners. The banner for Sangonomiya Kokomi will appear at a later date.