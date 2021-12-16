Players of ‘Fortnite’ have complained about audio issues with the Xbox version of the game.

It’s not a problem with your home set-up if you recently started a battle royale game on a Microsoft Xbox and noticed that the sound is significantly distorted, popping in and out, or simply missing. If you move to a different game, you should notice that your TV and audio are OK.

This is, in fact, a Fortnite bug that affects a large number of gamers. On the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the game, it has been reported. It’s unclear what’s causing the issue, but it began following a recent upgrade, which many gamers believe is to blame.

Late Wednesday, complaints about the audio began to surface on social media. Some Twitter users stated on December 15 that the game’s sound is so jerky that it’s practically unusable.

There’s a terrible audio problem in #Fortnite right now. Every piece of audio is choppy and unplayable.

You might think that gamers could simply turn off the sound and continue playing. After all, it’s a battle royale multiplayer game, so there’s no need to pay attention to language or story exposition.

Sound, on the other hand, plays an important role in Fortnite matches, providing you with various hints about what is going on around you. The only way to find out if there’s a hidden chest in your area is to listen for the distinctive sound effect. Meanwhile, you must be able to hear enemy footsteps and gunshots in order to avoid being caught off guard.

If all players were in the same boat, this wouldn’t be such a problem. However, because Fortnite supports crossplay, Xbox users may find themselves in public lobbies alongside PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch players—none of whom are experiencing the audio error as of this writing. To put it another way, Xbox gamers will be at a severe disadvantage.

Epic is looking into the audio bug.

Epic is looking into the audio bug.

At the present, there are no confirmed fixes for the problem, though some gamers have reported success on Twitter.