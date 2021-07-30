Play As A Lost Cat In A Strange Cyberpunk World In ‘Stray.’

Many action-adventure games have had strange or ridiculous characters in the past, but none have ventured to put a stray cat in the spotlight. “Stray” accomplishes this, but it is more than a cat simulator.

In “Stray,” players take on the role of a regular cat. There is no black magic or other mysterious forces at work in this game; instead, players will control a cat who is stuck in a bizarre cyberpunk world full of robots and regular people. There is, however, something wrong with the planet, and players will gradually learn more about what is going on throughout the game’s primary story.

BlueTwelve, a tiny game studio headquartered in south France, created “Stray,” a third-person adventure game. It isn’t as action-packed as many other games in the category, but it does have its own charms.

A developer walkthrough of the game’s dark lanes, abandoned buildings, hazardous waste dumps, and other perils was just released.

The majority of the game is spent exploring different locales while navigating treacherous roads and difficult challenges. Players are limited to executing behaviors that any cat would do, such as jumping up high walls and knocking stuff over, at first. Players will, however, soon come across B12, a little drone that will assist the cat in interacting with other objects in the world, mainly electronics and other devices.

The dilapidated city’s artificial residents are mainly nice, but there are other creatures lurking in the shadows who pose a serious threat to the cat’s existence. Swarms of tick-like insects can cut short the cat’s journey, forcing players to rely on the cat’s agility and their own fast thinking to survive.

“Stray” appears to be one of the games with a strong focus on worldbuilding and intrigue. The game’s surroundings, as uninviting as they are, beg to be explored, eager for players to discover the myriad mysteries hidden inside them. The game’s characters have a similar vibe to them, with each robot building up to a larger plot that may or may not be disclosed at the end.

“Stray” will be released on Steam, PS4 and PS5 later this year.