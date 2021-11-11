PIP conditions that may qualify for £608 in monthly support from the DWP.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), 2.7 million persons in the UK are currently receiving Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

PIP is a non-means-tested, tax-free benefit that is accessible to qualifying claimants in or out of employment. Those who get the benefit can receive weekly payments ranging from £23.70 to £152.15.

According to the Daily Record, PIP is paid every four weeks and amounts to between £94.80 and £608.60 a month, all of which is tax-free.

Many people have not applied for the additional income because they believe they will not qualify; nevertheless, whether or not you are eligible is determined by how your disease affects your quality of life, not by the ailment itself.

The benefit is intended to assist persons who are suffering from a long-term illness, mental illness, or physical or learning handicap.

The following are the primary types of disabilities:

Diseases of the Blood

a contagious sickness

Cancer is a cancerous condition.

Diabetes is a type of metabolic disorder.

Psychiatric diseases are a type of mental illness that affects people.

Diseases of the nervous system

Illness of the eyes

Hearing problems

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a condition that affect

Gastrointestinal problems

Liver, gallbladder, and biliary tract diseases

Skin ailment

Musculoskeletal disorders are a type of musculoskeletal disorder.

Autoimmune illness is a type of autoimmune disease (connective tissue disorders)

Diseases of the genitourinary system

Endocrine illness is a condition that affects the body’s

Illness of the lungs

Age extremes and multisystem

Immune system disorders are a group of illnesses that affect the immune system.

The benefit is divided into two parts: a daily living component and a mobility component, with two payment rates for each part: a standard rate and an enhanced rate.

The following are the rates:

Claimants with “Limited ability to carry out daily living activities” are paid the daily living component’s regular rate of £60.00.

Claimants with “severely impaired ability to carry out daily living activities” are eligible for the higher rate of £89.60 for the daily living component.

Claimants with “Limited ability to carry out mobility activities” are paid the mobility component’s normal rate of £23.70.

Claimants with “severely limited ability to carry out mobility activities” are eligible for the higher rate of £62.55 for the mobility component.

If you receive PIP, you will also receive a £10 bonus at Christmas, which is paid automatically and has no bearing on any other benefits you may receive.

When the decision makers at the DWP get your application, they will review it and mark it. “The summary has come to an end.”