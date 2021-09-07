Pinhead Release Date and Details Revealed for ‘Dead By Daylight’ ‘Hellraiser’

Dead by Daylight Chapter 21 will be released later today (September 7) and will feature entirely new material based on the Hellraiser films.

When Will ‘Dead by Daylight’ Be Released?

The main feature of Dead by Daylight’s upcoming “Chapter 21” is a new Hellraiser crossover in which Pinhead is playable.

While this content has been available for a few weeks on a public test server environment, it will now be available for everyone to download on all platforms later today.

The Hellraiser update will be released at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7, according to the official Dead by Daylight website, and there is even an option to set a reminder for it.

What Does It Mean to Be ‘Dead by Daylight’?

Here’s a quick rundown of Dead by Daylight for newcomers to the Hellraiser franchise.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer game developed by Behaviour Interactive, which means that the teams are not evenly balanced. Rather of having an equal number of players on each side with the same abilities, the game pits you against an unstoppable killer in a 4v1 situation.

The goal for the potential victims is to activate a series of generators scattered over the map in order to power up an electronic door and leave. Meanwhile, the killer must merely incapacitate each member of the opposing gang before sacrificing them at a ritual altar.

Dead by Daylight had only a few original characters and locales to pick from when it first launched in 2016. Despite this, it has been continually updated over the course of its numerous “chapters” with different movie tie-ins and horror game crossovers. The online title now includes Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Scream, Stranger Things, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Ash Vs the Evil Dead.

What Does the ‘Hellraiser’ Update Contain?

In terms of what’s contained in “Chapter 21,” players will now have the option of choosing the iconic Pinhead as their killer.

Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart introduced this famous villain, which the author eventually adapted for the big screen. This is a condensed version of the information.