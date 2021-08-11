Phone Booth Locations in ‘Fortnite’: Where to Find Phone Booths As Clark Kent

In Fortnite, you must interact with a phone booth while dressed as Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent, to unlock the Superman cape and associated outfit.

How to Unlock the Clark Kent Skin in ‘Fortnite’ Walkthrough

This website has already published a guide on how to get the Clark Kent skin in Fortnite, but here’s a short rundown of the steps you’ll need to take. Please note that any of this will only apply if you have purchased the most recent battle pass.

You must first locate Beast Boy, Batman, or the Man of Steel himself, who are all roaming the island. Weeping Woods, Dirty Docks, and the orchard (near Craggy Cliffs) are where you’ll find them.

When you find these NPCs, speak with them and accept one of the three quests they offer. The comic book characters offer tasks ranging from “kill an alien” to “pilot a UFO” or “use a launchpad.” In a nutshell, they’re easy chores that you’ll naturally complete while playing multiplayer games.

You will earn the “Call to Action” emoticon after completing just one mission for the heroes. After that, you’ll obtain the shield spray after completing three quests, and after completing five, you’ll get the Clark Kent skin.

How to Unlock the Superman Outfit in ‘Fortnite’ Walkthrough

You’ll be able to upgrade to the famous Superman suit once you’ve obtained the Clark Kent skin.

To accomplish so, first make sure you have the Clark Kent outfit on, then go to Fortnite Island and look for a red phone box. When you engage with a booth, Clark will enter and change into his Kryptonian garb, just like he did in the old comic books and TV shows.

This will change your attire in-game immediately, as well as permanently unlock the Superman suit.

The locations of Fortnite’s five phone booths are listed below.

Location 1 of the Phone Booth

In Misty Meadows, just above the “S,” there is a phone booth. It’s immediately near to a bus station, which also happens to have a ringing payphone.

Location 2 of the Phone Booth

It’s possible to be in a phone booth. This is a condensed version of the information.