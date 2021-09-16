Phillip Schofield was compelled to apologize for Martin Clunes’ rant on This Morning.

Martin spoke on the ITV show to discuss the upcoming season of Manhunter, which will focus on the true story of the police pursuit of legendary serial rapist Delroy Grant, whose 17-year reign of terror terrorized hundreds of elderly people in south east London.

In the ITV drama, Martin will reprise his role as Colin Sutton, a real-life Metropolitan Police Senior Investigating Officer.

Martin, on the other hand, used a succession of swear words to describe Grant and what he had done as he outlined his heinous actions.

The interview went on, but Phil and Holly were uneasily watching, and Phil was eventually obliged to speak out.

“I haven’t apologized for each and every instance of poor language because it would take much too much time,” Phil explained.

“So, instead of making three separate apologies, I’m going to make one large sorry for all three of them.”

“Sorry,” Martin responded, looking ashamed and apologizing for his profanity.

“Please don’t apologize….I just did,” Phil added.

On social media, people were eager to react on the situation.

“Oh shut up about language love Martin Clunes incredibly wonderful kind mannered man and brilliant actor,” @shrimpsy291 said.

“Martin Clunes doing his best Miriam Margolyes,” Traylor Holmes stated.

“Did # MartinClunes just casually throw in three swear words in that short interview on #ThisMorning?” Brad Jolly wondered.