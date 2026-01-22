PhD Student Accused of Plotting Terror Attack on Australia Day

A 24-year-old PhD student from Queensland stands accused of orchestrating a deadly plot to firebomb crowds during Australia’s national day celebrations on January 26. Sepehr Saryazdi, a former academic hopeful, allegedly planned to incite violence on the Gold Coast to overthrow the Australian government in favor of a society governed by artificial intelligence.

The Plot Unfolds

Authorities claim that Saryazdi, who had been studying at a Queensland university, meticulously prepared for the attack. He is said to have purchased materials to create Molotov cocktails and instructed online associates to “start stockpiling vodka bottles.” His ultimate goal, prosecutors say, was to spark riots on Australia Day, triggering government collapse and ushering in his envisioned “cybernetic” regime.

Evidence presented in court revealed chilling details of Saryazdi’s intentions. A backpack containing bomb-making supplies was seized by police, and extensive chat logs uncovered his planning and correspondence with other conspirators. The accused allegedly believed his attack would either end in his death or his capture by ASIO, the Australian intelligence agency, which he feared would “lobotomize” him.

Shocking Impact on the Academic Community

News of the plot has shaken the academic community, where Saryazdi was regarded as a quiet, intense individual. A peer described him as someone “nobody knew was building a revolution in his dorm room.” His arrest has sparked concerns over the growing influence of “techno-ideological” radicalization—an emerging threat that goes beyond traditional political or religious extremism.

Saryazdi faces life imprisonment if convicted of planning a terrorist act. Magistrate Ellie McDonald denied him bail, citing the “extremely concerning” nature of the evidence presented. As Australia prepares for its national day under heightened security, the arrest raises troubling questions about the future of radicalization in the digital age.