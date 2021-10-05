Petrol users who plan to fill up next week have been handed a price warning.

Experts have given a cautionary warning to anyone planning to fill up their tanks next week.

The Petrol Retailers’ Association has warned that petrol and fuel prices might rise by as much as three cents per litre next week.

The warnings came amid expectations that the price may skyrocket starting Monday, October 11, according to Birmingham Live.

According to reports, the increase may be as much as 3p per litre at the pumps.

“Expect anything from 1, 2 or even 3p a litre hikes at the pump,” said Brian Madderson, the association’s chair, on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme this morning.

“This isn’t a case of profiteering. This is a true increase in wholesale prices due to global factors.”

He stated, “The rise in demand appears to be continuing.” “The pressure from drivers who want to refuel whenever they can, wherever they can” hasn’t subsided.

Mr Madderson applauded the announcement that military drivers will be deployed beginning Monday, but he cautioned that the impact will be limited.

“This isn’t going to be a tremendous panacea,” he said. “It’ll be a big assist, but in terms of volume, they won’t be able to carry that much.”

“We need to start prioritizing supplies to filling stations in London and the South East, particularly the independent ones that serve as neighborhood retail sites.”