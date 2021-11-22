Peter Crouch has named a’shoo-in’ to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool.

Former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard has been touted by Peter Crouch as the’shoo-in’ contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp when the German leaves Anfield.

Crouch, on the other hand, explained to Gerrard why managing Aston Villa will not be a’stepping stone’ to assuming the Liverpool position.

Earlier this month, the Reds veteran was appointed as Dean Smith’s replacement at Villa Park, leaving Glasgow Rangers in the process.

After a little more than three seasons north of the border, Gerrard left Ibrox and took command of his first Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Villa beat Brighton 2-0 in Gerrard’s debut match in charge thanks to two late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings.

Peter Crouch, a footballer who played with Gerrard at Anfield, believes that the former Liverpool captain’s celebrations are almost enough to persuade him to become a manager.

Crouch also suggested that, while Gerrard may be in line to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the future, his current job as manager of Aston Villa is not a’stepping stone’ to Anfield.

“Doesn’t Steven Gerrard simply adore it?” On his first day in the Aston Villa dugout, watch him celebrate those two goals. That is impossible to produce. It’s all in his head. Crouch remarked in his Daily Mail column, “He lives and breathes the job.”

“That commitment should help him make a success of this Premier League venture.” And no one, especially those who know him, would be surprised by his success.

“I’ve always felt his responses to goals on the touchline — and this was the case at Rangers — are almost as if he’s scored one himself from 25 yards.”

“That makes me wonder if I should have pursued a career in coaching.” Maybe it’s even better since you have to put in so much effort behind the scenes.” “Look at Stevie’s passion when the ball hits the net,” Crouch continued. You can’t have that feeling, that release, in any other situation. The excitement, the pure, strong emotion, the facial emotions.

“The main thing about Stevie is that he believes in himself, and I enjoy seeing his media appearances.”

“To be sure, his press conference last week was highly informative.”

