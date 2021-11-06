Pete Sandiford’s hidden talent astounded Gogglebox viewers.

Fans were stunned as Pete demonstrated some skills on top of his coffee table on tonight’s episode of Gogglebox.

“How the hell do you walk in them?” the 26-year-old questioned his younger sister, Sophie. He was wearing a pair of peach-colored high heels with black socks, and he was standing on the table.

“I feel quite dainty,” he murmured, almost falling off the table as Sophie grabbed him.

Fans of Gogglebox were taken away by Pete Sandiford’s transformation.

“I almost spilled my brew!” Pete added.

He then did a dance move and stated, “Woah, I nearly split my jeans,” as his sister, who was wearing heels, laughed at him.

Fans were as amused as Sophie when they commented on the video on Twitter.

“@Petesandiford doing a drop in heels standing on the coffee table, funny,” Abby said.

“Who needs fireworks when you’ve got Pete putting on the real show?” quipped Three, the phone network.

“If Pete is going to try on her heels, why the heck would he do it on the coffee table?” Sean wondered.

On Channel 4, the Blackpool siblings are fan favorites.

Pete just became a parent, as he and fiancée Paige Yeomans have a child, and he presented his son to the show in September.