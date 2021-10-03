Pep Guardiola has sent a warning to Liverpool following the Man City bus attack in 2018.

When Manchester City travels to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola does not expect a hostile response.

Objects were hurled at the City team bus as it made its way to the Reds’ stadium for the opening leg of the tie in 2018, ahead of that year’s Champions League quarter-final.

Before Liverpool overcame Guardiola’s squad 3-0 to get to the final of the championship, home fans lined the streets.

The visitors were enraged by the episode, but it has not occurred again in any following meetings, and Guardiola does not expect a recurrence of the 2018 theatrics this time around.

As he spoke to the press ahead of the game, he remarked, “Hopefully, that isn’t going to happen ever, ever again.”

“You cannot imagine,” Guardiola said when asked how horrible the experience was three years ago. But I’m confident that the Liverpool police and the people of Liverpool are aware that this situation will not occur again.”

City won the last encounter between the two sides at Anfield earlier this year, but had not triumphed in the red half of Merseyside since 2003.

City have conceded more than one goal under Guardiola on multiple occasions, but the Spaniard defended his squad, saying: “No, I never know who is going to score in a few minutes or a period of time, I don’t know.”

“The first season we played there, we had a bad game when we lost 1-0 to Wijnaldum, but the rest of the season we were fantastic. We lost 3-0 in the Champions League, and I recall exactly how we performed.

“We showed amazing personality in many games, so I’m not concerned about that. Because the opponent is so strong, it is not always possible. We’re familiar with each other; I know what he’ll do, and he knows what we’ll do. The away game at Anfield is always the most difficult.

"Otherwise, we haven't been like us in the Premier League for many years, the last two, three, four years we were there with City and Liverpool.