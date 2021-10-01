People who shop at Cheshire Oaks designer outlet village will notice a new change.

Visitors to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks may now take advantage of a new promotion that began today.

With a new garment recycling scheme, the renowned shopping town is helping individuals do their part for the environment.

McArthurGlen has teamed with CTR Group to help reduce textile waste by allowing customers to responsibly dispose of unused clothing.

Every item donated will be reused, reworn, or recycled, resulting in less trash going to landfill.

People who want to participate in the Recycle Your Fashion project can bring a bag of old clothing into Cheshire Oaks and receive a 10% discount, up to two bags per person, per day. The voucher may be used in a number of stores throughout the city, encouraging consumers to spend wisely and choose long-lasting ‘investment’ pieces over cheap fast fashion.

The revenues from each bag of recycled clothing will be donated to Passion For Learning, Cheshire Oaks’ nominated local charity.