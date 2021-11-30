People who have been ‘cut off,’ meaning they have been without a telephone or internet for more than three weeks.

After their broadband cable was accidently severed over three weeks ago, a handful of homes are still “shut off from the outside world.”

Since a contractor working on a neighboring road accidently cut through an Openreach cable on November 8, several properties on Granard Road in Wavertree have been without a phone and internet.

Residents’ calls for the cable to be mended have so far gone unanswered, with Openreach claiming that work is being hampered by an underground blockage.

Mike Broadbent, who lives in one of the impacted residences, described the delay as “absolutely ludicrous,” noting that many retirees are struggling to keep in touch with friends and relatives.

Mr. Broadbent, 75, said in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “There are three or four people who are affected; our provider is Sky, therefore Openreach is unable to supply me with any information.

“Our local MP has been trying to contact Openreach to get them to come out and fix the problem.

“It’s absurd – this happened three weeks ago. They had plenty of time to fix the cable while the hole was still open, but the contractors have now closed it in.

“They’ll have to dig up the pavement simply to get to the cable when they come to conduct the repair, which is ludicrous.”

Mr Broadbent said the problem was affecting retirees, adding, “People would actually be shut off from the outside world if we didn’t have a mobile phone.”

He stated, ” “Because a number of family don’t have cell phones, they’ve been relying on others to call us on our phones to find out what’s going on.

“I don’t use my landline entirely, but I do use the internet for banking and other things.

“Only because they had the ability to fix the wire within 24 to 48 hours of being told is why I’m pursuing this.

“Now that the hole has been closed in, BT will have to haul up the road to fix the wire.”

