People have expressed concern about the health implications of the Kirkdale scrapyard fire.

Following a fire in a scrapyard in Kirkdale over the weekend, residents in Sefton have been cautioned about health risks.

The fire burned all night after it started at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.

The fire’s gases could be smelled all around Sefton, including Formby and Southport.

If anyone is concerned that they may have suffered “ill consequences” as a result of the incident, Sefton Council has offered guidance.

On Saturday night and Sunday, people were instructed to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Sefton Council is reminding anyone concerned they may be experiencing ill effects from the scrapyard fire in Liverpool’s Kirkdale area to phone NHS 111 for advice,” according to the MySefton website.

“People in the area were urged to keep windows and doors shut and keep medication for existing conditions close during the fire, which started on Saturday night.”

Despite the fact that the fire did not start in Sefton, the council acknowledges that the smells and smoke spread throughout the region.

“While the site was not in Sefton, we recognise that smoke and fumes do not respect boundaries and wanted to make sure that any of our residents concerned about the fire’s after-effects knew where to receive advice,” a Sefton Council spokeswoman said.

Crews worked all night as the response was ramped up, with 15 fire engines and three aerial appliances on the scene by 2 a.m.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, there are two primary fires, one affecting a 50 x 20 metre area and the other involving roughly 150 trash cars.

“We understand that the fire is now totally extinguished, owing to the weekend efforts of Mersey Fire & Rescue Service, which is wonderful news, and the agencies involved will be examining the incident,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Anyone concerned about the fire’s aftermath should first go to www.111.nhs.uk or phone 111 for aid and advice about their symptoms if they don’t have access to the internet.”