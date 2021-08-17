People are fleeing in panic near Formby Beach because of the film ‘Tree.’

A “tree” that leaped out at daytrippers visiting Formby Beach to enjoy the sunshine startled them.

On bright days, people come from far and wide to visit the beach, which spans for miles.

It’s a terrific site to spend a summer day, with its famed sand dunes and hundreds of acres of woodland nearby.

However, a “tree” that leaped out at a group of people visiting the beach last month surprised them.

Youtuber Alvin Hub staged a “bushman” prank at the beach’s Victoria Road entrance.

He was completely covered in artificial leaves and stood close to a tree before leaping out at startled passers-by.

The whole action was captured on camera.

“[This] was the best of all pranks,” he wrote in part of the video’s description. Everyone was so intent on going to the beach that they failed to notice the bushman waiting there.

“I’ve never had such a great time filming pranks, and it was an honor to meet some amazing people with the best sense of humor.”

People of various ages are shown being shocked by the “bushman” as they stroll to and from the beach, with the majority of them taking it in stride.

Thousands of people have liked the video, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times.

People from all across the world have left comments, including Brazil.

“You’re amazing,” one reviewer said. Continue to do a fantastic job. I eagerly forward your next video.”

“Haha, that’s amazing, mate,” said another.

Alvin Hub, a Manchester-based YouTuber, has footage of the same prank in numerous locales.