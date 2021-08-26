People are feeling “stuck in their homes” as a result of “awful” road construction.

Residents say they feel “stuck” as a result of massive roadwork that has made access to a much traveled and important road “awful.”

Following massive roadworks and the initial contractor’s bankruptcy, Kingsley Road in Liverpool 8 has been closed to most traffic for several months.

Because it has been restricted to a one-way system and is only available for home access and deliveries, the closure has caused frustration among local residents and general traffic users.

A temporary bike lane was also created, and neighbors want to be consulted on how the road should be laid out in the future.

Liverpool City Council chose “Huyton Asphalt Ltd via their Planned Works Framework to execute the works to Kingsley Road,” according to Sonia Bassey, a member of the L8 Matters Community Land Trust.

According to her, the appointment comes as a result of prior contractors Vital Infrastructure Asset Management (VIAM) (formerly Kings) entering into administration, as reported by The Washington Newsday in June.

Work on the project began in July after site surveys and contract formalities, and it is slated to be completed by early November.

Because the access is “awful,” a local man who did not want to be identified expressed fear for his elderly mother.

He told The Washington Newsday that his mother was unable to catch the local 204 bus, which she relied on, since she was unable to walk the additional distance necessitated by the road closure.

“The main challenge today is ensuring that consultation over the cycle lane occurs before work is completed,” Sonia said of the total project.

“L8 Matters CLT is attempting to work with LCC to ensure that consultation is synchronized with roadworks, so that any bike lane road markings may be placed as soon as the roadworks are finished.

“This should be done in a smooth manner, with one step following the other.”

Local residents have stated that they want the cycle lane to be considered as part of the consultation, as well as whether Kingsley Road in Toxteth will remain a one-way system, and how resident parking and pedestrian safety will be supported.

“The cycle lane is planned,” Sonia added.

