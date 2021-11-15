People are convinced that ‘Halo Infinite’ will be released early in November.

Thanks to several leaks, persuasive deductions, and a Pringles promotion, fans are predicting that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be launched several weeks early.

For some perspective, the game was supposed to be a killer app for the Xbox Series X, and it was supposed to ship in November 2020 alongside Microsoft’s system. Following a lukewarm reception to its E3 debut (many were dissatisfied with the game’s out-of-date graphics and lack of next-gen advancements), it was postponed for nearly a year so that 343 Industries could polish it up.

It wasn’t until Gamescom that it became clear.