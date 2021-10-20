People are being harassed by scrambler bike yobs as police crack down in the region.

Following an increase in anti-social and criminal behavior in Huyton Village and Edge Hill, police are cracking down.

Following recent allegations of anti-social behavior and crime in both regions, dispersal zones were established today.

The Huyton Village dispersal order went into effect at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 20, and will be reviewed again at 2.59 p.m. on Friday.

Live weather updates from Liverpool as a ‘tornado’ hits Widnes.

After reports of groups of youngsters congregating in the area, some of whom have been involved in violence and criminal damage, police officers will be visible in the area.

The youngsters are also accused of causing “harassment, worry, and distress to the community,” according to the police.

The area covered by the dispersal order is bounded by Archway Road’s intersection with Tarbock Road, Tarbock Road’s intersection with St John’s Road, St John’s Road’s intersection with Huyton Hey Road, Huyton Hey Road’s intersection with Victoria Road, and Victoria Road’s intersection with Huyton Lane and back to Archway Road.

The order empowers Knowsley borough police officers and community support traffic officers to order anyone they suspect of causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours, with arrests possible if they do.

Officers also have the authority to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior, including cars.

Due to recent reports of anti-social behavior and youths riding scrambler bikes, a dispersal zone has been established for Crown Street Park in Edge Hill and the adjacent neighborhood.

It went into effect at 8 a.m. this morning and will last until 4 a.m. on Thursday, October 21.

Crown Street, Oxford Street East, Grinfield Street, Chatham Place, Harbord Street, Chatsworth Drive, Carman Walk, and Upper Parliament Street are all inside the dispersal zone.

“This order is a result of community concerns given to us concerning juveniles gathering and committing intimidation and destruction,” Community Policing Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said of the dispersal order in Huyton Village.

“It will not be tolerated, and there will be heightened patrols in the area to deal with any problems.”

“This order isn’t intended to obstruct anyone who is carrying out their duties.”

“The summary comes to an end.”